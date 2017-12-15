Law enforcement out in full force during holiday season

Law enforcement will be stepping up their efforts to keep people safe on Mississippi roads for the Christmas holiday

The Covington County Sheriff's Office is just one of many law enforcement agencies across the Pine Belt working overtime to protect drivers.

"Don't drink and drive," Deputy Charles Reid said.

That's the message the Covington County Sheriff's Office is relaying to drivers. You will receive a DUI charge if you are arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

"The Drive Sober, Or Get Pulled Over" campaign is geared towards providing high visibility for our county and making the roads safer for our drivers," Reid said.

Reid is a part of the DUI enforcement team at the Covington County Sheriff's Office, and he said that they will have at least ten extra deputies out patrolling the roadways in various ways.



"Checkpoints, visibility and traffic stops," Reid said.

The Christmas holiday travel enforcement period starts Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. It will be out in full force with extra troopers protecting state highways, and troopers do have jurisdiction across the entire state.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Covington County Sheriff's Office continue the fight to save lives by telling drivers not to get behind the wheel impaired.

"Anytime during the holidays, DUI related fatalities increase," Reid said. "Nationwide, over 10,000 people are killed every year in regards to DUI related fatalities."

DPS reminds drivers that driving under the influence is a serious offense and carries harsh penalties from jail time to heavy fines. It is risking your life and the lives of other drivers.

The MHP Christmas holiday enforcement travel period ends midnight December 25th.

