Perry County man arrested for drug possession and assault on police officer

Perry County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man for drug possession and assaulting a police officer in Richton.

Deputies responded to Fred's in reference to a shoplifting case. While on scene, a deputy got into a physical altercation with the suspect, who fled on foot outside the store, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The suspect was met by several deputies who were getting ready for the Richton Parade. Reginald R. McDonald, 48, was then arrested and found to have in his possession four grams of what is believed to be meth.

McDonald was taken into custody and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and simple assault on a police officer.

