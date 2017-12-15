Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game returns to Roberts Stadium - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game returns to Roberts Stadium

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game is returning to Mississippi soil Saturday for just the second time in the series’ history.

That inaugural game at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus worked out well for the home-standing team.

In 2015, former Laurel High School quarterback Keon Howard threw four touchdown passes and Mississippi snapped a seven-game losing streak to Alabama with a 28-21 victory.

Saturday at noon, the 31st annual edition of the high school showdown will be renewed at Roberts Stadium. Alabama, which bounced back with a 25-14 victory in 2016, leads the series 22-8.

Seven players from Pine Belt area high schools dot the Mississippi roster.

Area players selected include Hattiesburg High School running back Fabian Franklin and linebacker William Robinson, Oak Grove High School defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy, Wayne County High School defensive lineman Quentin Bivens, Seminary defensive lineman Qvaius Currie and Jefferson Davis County High School linebacker Darrell Sims and offensive lineman Justin Ducksworth.

Jefferson Davis County coach Lance Mancuso was selected as head coach for the Mississippi team. Mississippi assistant coaches include Seminary High School coach Brian Rials (offensive line), Pearl River Central High School coach Larry Dolan (defensive line) and North Forrest High School coach Anthony Dillon (defensive backs).

Hattiesburg High manger Samuel Philips was selected as one of two managers for the Mississippi team.

