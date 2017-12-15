Purvis Middle School students give back

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
Three days after nearly knocking off Ole Miss, Southern Miss responded with a 58-38 win over Sam Houston State on Friday night at Reed-Green Coliseum. From the 3:16 mark of the second period to the 5:35 mark of the third period, the Lady Eagles went on a 23-0 run to open a 33-16 lead over the Bearkats. USM outrebounded Sam Houston 45-32, thanks in part to junior Megan Brown and senior Jayla King’s pair of double-doubles.More >>
Three days after nearly knocking off Ole Miss, Southern Miss responded with a 58-38 win over Sam Houston State on Friday night at Reed-Green Coliseum. From the 3:16 mark of the second period to the 5:35 mark of the third period, the Lady Eagles went on a 23-0 run to open a 33-16 lead over the Bearkats. USM outrebounded Sam Houston 45-32, thanks in part to junior Megan Brown and senior Jayla King’s pair of double-doubles.More >>
59-year-old Reddix, of Jackson, was sentenced to serve 72 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. He was also fined $15,000 and ordered to forfeit $1,266,438.More >>
59-year-old Reddix, of Jackson, was sentenced to serve 72 months in federal prison followed by 2 years of supervised release. He was also fined $15,000 and ordered to forfeit $1,266,438.More >>
Keeping people safe on Mississippi roads for the Christmas holiday, that's the goal of law enforcement. The Covington County Sheriff's Office is just one of many law enforcement agencies across the pine belt working overtime to protect drivers. WDAM caught up with DUI enforcement in Covington County to talk specifics. Deputy Charles Reid said, "Don't drink and drive." That's the message the Covington County Sheriff's Office is relaying to drivers. You will likely re...More >>
Keeping people safe on Mississippi roads for the Christmas holiday, that's the goal of law enforcement. The Covington County Sheriff's Office is just one of many law enforcement agencies across the pine belt working overtime to protect drivers. WDAM caught up with DUI enforcement in Covington County to talk specifics. Deputy Charles Reid said, "Don't drink and drive." That's the message the Covington County Sheriff's Office is relaying to drivers. You will likely re...More >>