Purvis Middle School students give back

Purvis Middle School students spent the day giving back to the community in areas around Forrest and Lamar County.

School Counselor Chrissy Loftus called the event "Purvis Middle School Service Day."

“Purvis Middle School is doing a community wide community service project,” Loftus said. “We’ve taken all of our 400 students out within Hattiesburg and the local community. We have some students who are working at Purvis Middle School today, as well as 20 other locations.”

Students spent time working on community cleanups, Christmas projects at multiple organizations, such as Homes for Hope and other service activities.

Principal Frank Bunnell said that he’s proud of all the students’ accomplishments and that learning goes beyond the classroom.

“They get to see the plight of some others," Bunnell said. "They get to see what goes on behind the scenes of the organizations. They learn and their mind grows to that as they are exposed to new things. They became leaders today and they showed that leadership ability.”

Bunnell said this is the first time they’ve done the event school wide.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All Rights Reserved.