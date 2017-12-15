Jackson man convicted on three counts of murder - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jackson man convicted on three counts of murder

Javondus Beasley. SOURCE: AG's office Javondus Beasley. SOURCE: AG's office
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the Thursday conviction of a Jackson man on three counts of murder. 

A Hinds County jury convicted Javondus Beasley of one county of capital murder and two counts of second-degree murder after a three-day trial, according to a DA press release. Beasley was convicted in the shooting death of 29-year-old Eldra Gibson, 25-year-old Sherrod Brown and 22-year-old Ashley Taylor on the night of Oct. 30 in a Jackson home.

Beasley entered the home with the intention of robbing the owner of the home before killing the home owner and two other victims. He will be sentenced on Jan. 4 in Hinds County Circuit Court. He faces a potential sentence of life without parole for capital murder and up to 40 years in prison for each second-degree murder conviction. 

“I appreciate Judge Weill and the Hinds County jury for bringing this murderer to justice,” General Hood said. “We hope this brings the victims’ families a bit of peace this Christmas.”

The case was investigated by the Jackson Police Department with assistance by Perry Tate of the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division. The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorneys General Jim Giddy and Marvin Sanders following the recusal of the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

