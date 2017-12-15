WATCH: Young fan gets surprise bowl game tickets from USM QB

The young fan will be there in person to cheer on his team when the Golden Eagles take on the Florida State Seminoles on Dec. 27. (Photo source: Twitter/@USMGoldenEagles)

Golden Eagles quarterback Kwadra Griggs helped deliver a surprise Thursday a young fan won’t soon forget.

A touching video of the surprise encounter was posted to Twitter by the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Department.

Moment of the night: Kwadra Griggs surprises a young fan with his ticket to the @IndyBowl!



In the video, the young fan smiles from ear to ear at the sight of Griggs. The quarterback then hands the boy an envelope.

The smile stretches into a toothy grin when the boy opens the envelope. Inside, a gift from his father, is a ticket to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA!

The surprise encounter is sealed with a big high-five from Griggs for the boy and a handshake for dad, not to mention smiles all around.

