Jones County man charged with burglary, impersonating officer

Deputies arrested a Jones County man after he stole items from an 86-year-old woman.

Curtis Laverne "Bo" Breland, 50, of Laurel, approached the woman and offered to remove a fallen pine tree from her driveway for $150. The woman agreed and he began working.

While Breland worked, the woman began placing items for an upcoming rummage sale on her back porch, and Breland selected items and promised to pay the woman back later. Later in the day, Breland asked about a chainsaw in her storage shed and offered to buy it from her.

Breland did not have permission to enter the shed, but he began to load other items from the shed into his truck, which was a maroon truck outfitted with blue lights. When confronted, Breland drove away with all the items.

Deputies arrested Breland on Thursday and charged him with burglary other than dwelling and impersonating an officer. His bond was set at $10,000.

