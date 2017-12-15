Jones County men charged possession of stolen firearm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County men charged possession of stolen firearm

Brandon Scott Fulkerson. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Office Brandon Scott Fulkerson. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Office
Brandon C. Williams. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Dept. Brandon C. Williams. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Dept.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men for possession of a stolen firearm on Tuesday. 

Deputies received a call regarding a burglary on Hollomon Road in Ellisville, and upon arrival, were advised that no burglary had taken place and the suspects were on the scene. According to a Jones County press release, a witness had seen a weapon with the suspects and observed a white male hide the weapon in the woods before authorities arrived. 

Brandon Williams, 21, of Laurel, and a validated member of the Aryan Brotherhood, according to the press release, and Brandon Fulkerson, 30, of Ellisville, were arrested. Deputies recovered the hidden weapon using a K9 and discovered that it was stolen from Lamar County. 

Fulkerson was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and had his bond set at $10,000. Williams was charged with weapon possession by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm and had his bond set at $15,000.

    •   
