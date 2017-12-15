School district investigating disturbing messages sent to Sumrall students

Lamar County School District administrators are investigating messages sent through a Snapchat account to Sumrall Middle School students.

Superintendent Tess Smith said school administrators are currently investigating a "string of items" from a Snapchat account. In an email to WDAM, Smith wrote administrators have not been able to trace the account or its origin.

Smith said there was an edited photo of a student, and that parent has been notified. She said as other students are identified from the messages, their parents are being notified as well.

A concerned viewer sent screen shots of Snapchat messages Smith confirms are involved in the investigation. The messages come from a username "Kkk" and mention killing students at Sumrall Middle School.

"We do not condone this type of message and/or behavior. As soon as the culprit is identified, the punishment will be severe," Smith wrote in the email. "We work very hard to ensure the safety of everyone on our campuses and will continue to do so."

