UPDATE: Construction worker, 45, killed on job site

Investigators on the scene are taking pictures of an aerial lift near power lines. (Photo source: WDAM)

Hattiesburg police are investigating an “accidental” death at the Midtown construction site off Hardy St. near the USM campus. Officials confirm a 45-year-old construction worker has died.

According to police, it appears the man was in an aerial lift working on live power lines at the time of the accident. Investigators at the construction site were seen taking pictures of the lift and power lines, but they could not confirm the man was electrocuted.

A construction worker who was a witness to the accident told police he saw sparks and smoke when it happened. A manager at a nearby restaurant also reported she saw smoke and a man who appeared to be unconscious lying down in the lift.

The accident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

HPD Investigator taking photos of this lift around power lines. Confirmed fatality here at the Midtown construction site across from USM.

We do know that the power is out for businesses in the area, and there's no timeline for when it will be restored. Mississippi Power crews are on the scene.

