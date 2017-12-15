UPDATE: Woman killed in early morning crash identified

One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash on Hwy. 98 in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said 25-year-old Michele Short was killed in the crash.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokeswoman Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Hwy. 98 near Lowe's Home Improvement around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Short, of Lamar County, was pronounced dead at the scene, Myers-Mitchell said. A second female was taken to an area hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Myers-Mitchell said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All Rights Reserved.