UPDATE: Woman killed in early morning crash identified - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

UPDATE: Woman killed in early morning crash identified

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash on Hwy. 98 in Hattiesburg. Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said 25-year-old Michele Short was killed in the crash.

Hattiesburg Police Department spokeswoman Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 6000 block of Hwy. 98 near Lowe's Home Improvement around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Short, of Lamar County, was pronounced dead at the scene, Myers-Mitchell said. A second female was taken to an area hospital, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Myers-Mitchell said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman killed in early morning crash identified

    UPDATE: Woman killed in early morning crash identified

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:54 PM EST2017-12-15 20:54:06 GMT

    One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash on Hwy. 98 in Hattiesburg.

    More >>

    One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after an early morning crash on Hwy. 98 in Hattiesburg.

    More >>

  • Jones County men charged possession of stolen firearm

    Jones County men charged possession of stolen firearm

    Friday, December 15 2017 3:48 PM EST2017-12-15 20:48:08 GMT
    Brandon Scott Fulkerson. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's OfficeBrandon Scott Fulkerson. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Office
    Jones County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men for possession of a stolen firearm on Tuesday.  Deputies received a call regarding a burglary on Hollomon Road in Ellisville, and upon arrival, were advised that no burglary had taken place and the suspects were on the scene. According to a Jones County press release, a witness had seen a weapon with the suspects and observed a white male hide the weapon in the woods before authorities arrived.  Brandon Williams, 21, of Laur...More >>
    Jones County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two men for possession of a stolen firearm on Tuesday.  Deputies received a call regarding a burglary on Hollomon Road in Ellisville, and upon arrival, were advised that no burglary had taken place and the suspects were on the scene. According to a Jones County press release, a witness had seen a weapon with the suspects and observed a white male hide the weapon in the woods before authorities arrived.  Brandon Williams, 21, of Laur...More >>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 3:20 PM EST2017-12-15 20:20:23 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly