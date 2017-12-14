Mother of twins arrested in Hattiesburg triple shooting speaks o - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

The mother of the twins arrested in connection to Monday's triple shooting in Hattiesburg is speaking out.

Mother of twins arrested in Hattiesburg triple shooting speaks out

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Connect
D’VONTE HUMBLES (left) and D’ANDRE HUMBLES (right) D’VONTE HUMBLES (left) and D’ANDRE HUMBLES (right)
Joyce Dawkins. Photo credit: WDAM Joyce Dawkins. Photo credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The mother of the twins arrested in connection to Monday's triple shooting in Hattiesburg is speaking out.

Joyce Dawkins said her sons are being accused of a crime they didn't commit. 

"Labeling my twins as alleged Vice Lord members," Dawkins said. 

D'Andre and D'vonte Humbles are locked up for multiple charges following the triple shooting Monday at the Bonhomie Apartments.

"D'Andre had Deidre Burns is his baby's mom," Dawkins said. "He was living over there from time to time. So, this is not like my sons jumped in a car, put on rags and hoodies and went over there and did a 187. It was a self-defense type of deal. My children are not in Vice Lord gangs."

Burns was also arrested in connection to the case.

The twins' mother said the criminal proceedings are slow, and her sons have to sit behind bars because she can't afford  the bonds of $400,000 for each son. She said she is frustrated with how her two sons, one of which was a star football player for Hattiesburg High School, are both being portrayed.

"I just don't understand why they are being so stereotyped and set out to be such thugs and killers," Dawkins said. "These are babies locked up with real criminals."

Dawkins said her sons came from a loving home and didn't turn to gangs for love and support.

"I know my children and they are not gang members," Dawkins said. "Just kind of caught up at the wrong time. These are two young boys that were leaded down the wrong road that can be turned around with mentorship, preachers and just prayers. I don't feel like they are being fairly treated and you know just not giving them a chance to turn their life around."

Right now, Hattiesburg Police are continuing to investigate the crimes that took place at Bonhome Apartments.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • DETAILS: Gang activity blamed for Hattiesburg triple shooting

    DETAILS: Gang activity blamed for Hattiesburg triple shooting

    Thursday, December 14 2017 10:05 AM EST2017-12-14 15:05:28 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    Authorities said two street gangs are responsible for a Monday afternoon shooting at the Bonhomie Apartments, where three people were injured and over 70 shots were fired. Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments. “Within minutes we had subjects into custody, within hours we had many subjects in custody,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore. According to police, the two ...

    More >>

    Authorities said two street gangs are responsible for a Monday afternoon shooting at the Bonhomie Apartments, where three people were injured and over 70 shots were fired. Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments. “Within minutes we had subjects into custody, within hours we had many subjects in custody,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore. According to police, the two ...

    More >>

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    AP Explains: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

    Thursday, December 14 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-14 05:24:37 GMT
    Friday, December 15 2017 1:48 AM EST2017-12-15 06:48:20 GMT

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

    "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

    More >>

  • Mississippi/Alabama game more than an exhibition for MS all-stars

    Mississippi/Alabama game more than an exhibition for MS all-stars

  • Mississippi/Alabama game more than an exhibition for MS all-stars

    Mississippi/Alabama game more than an exhibition for MS all-stars

    Thursday, December 14 2017 11:50 PM EST2017-12-15 04:50:53 GMT
    The Mississippi/Alabama all-star game will be played in the state of Mississippi for just the second time. Courtesy: WDAMThe Mississippi/Alabama all-star game will be played in the state of Mississippi for just the second time. Courtesy: WDAM

    The Mississippi All-Stars wrapped up its third practice at Hattiesburg High school ahead of the 31st Mississippi/Alabama All-star game on Saturday at noon. Although Saturday’s contest at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg is just an exhibition, the Mississippi players are taking it seriously.

    More >>

    The Mississippi All-Stars wrapped up its third practice at Hattiesburg High school ahead of the 31st Mississippi/Alabama All-star game on Saturday at noon. Although Saturday’s contest at Southern Miss’ M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg is just an exhibition, the Mississippi players are taking it seriously.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly