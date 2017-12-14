Buzzer-beater from half court gives Sacred Heart 6th-grade girls - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Buzzer-beater from half court gives Sacred Heart 6th-grade girls win

Posted by Luke Smith, Web Producer
SOURCE: Matt Mauritz SOURCE: Matt Mauritz
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A half-court buzzer beater from a sixth-grade girl gave Sacred Heart an exciting win over Laurel Christian on Thursday night. 

McKynlee Naquin took the shot just in front of the half-court line with only two seconds left and her team down by two. The crowd went wild as she drained the shot and gave her team a 15-13 win at Laurel Christian. 

