Suspect charged in crash that killed longtime Hub City business - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspect charged in crash that killed longtime Hub City business owner

Robert Johnson (Photo source: Forrest County jail docket) Robert Johnson (Photo source: Forrest County jail docket)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect has been charged in connection to the head-on crash that killed a longtime Hattiesburg business owner Thursday morning.

According to Hattiesburg police, Robert Johnson, of Hattiesburg, is charged with homicide while committing a misdemeanor (reckless driving).

Police said Johnson, 25, was involved in the crashed that killed 74-year-old Robert Popwell.

The head-on collision happened Thursday morning on Broadway Dr. near the intersection of McInnis Loop. Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Popwell later died at an area hospital.

According to the Forrest County jail docket, Johnson was arrest around 2 p.m. Thursday. His bond has not been set.

