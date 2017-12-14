Crash kills longtime Hattiesburg business owner - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Crash kills longtime Hattiesburg business owner

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A crash at the intersection of Broadway Dr. and McInnis Loop killed a longtime Hattiesburg business owner Thursday morning.

Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Robert Popwell, 74, died at an area hospital sometime after the crash.

Hattiesburg police would like to hear from anyone with information about the crash.

