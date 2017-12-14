Howard Industries helps The Salvation Army this holiday season

"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
Winter months are some of the busiest for firefighters, and not just because of the cold temperatures. “This time of the year, December, January and February, statistically nationwide we have more structure fires than any other point in the year,” said Hattiesburg Fire Marshal Stephen Mooney. In the recent weeks, Hattiesburg firefighters responded to five house fires, with the latest one on Monday, being caused by an extension cord. “Extension cords are a hug...More >>
Winter months are some of the busiest for firefighters, and not just because of the cold temperatures. “This time of the year, December, January and February, statistically nationwide we have more structure fires than any other point in the year,” said Hattiesburg Fire Marshal Stephen Mooney. In the recent weeks, Hattiesburg firefighters responded to five house fires, with the latest one on Monday, being caused by an extension cord. “Extension cords are a hug...More >>