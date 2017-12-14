Howard Industries helps The Salvation Army this holiday season

Howard Industries is helping make the holidays special for hundreds of children and families in the Pine Belt.

Employees at the Laurel company purchased gifts for 175 angels this year to donate to The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program Thursday.

"It's been a tradition for many, many years here and our employees are always giving of themselves and money for the kids," said Michael Howard, President of Howard Industries. "It's just been a good tradition here at Howard Industries."

Howard Industries also teamed up with the Grocery Depot of Laurel to provide 900 boxes of food to donate. Those items will be put in Christmas dinner boxes to deliver to families in the Pine Belt.

"It's great to see people stepping up to the plate to help those that are in need," said Major Burt Lind with The Salvation Army. "Especially when these people from Howard Industries have the means to take care of themselves and their family for Christmas and then they go a little bit beyond and help the children of the community."

Money raised by employees and the Grocery Depot will be also be donated directly to the The Salvation Army to further help provide from those in need during the holiday season.

