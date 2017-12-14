Contraband found at Parchman work camp

Mississippi corrections officials discovered more contraband than expected during a shakedown at a Parchman work camp.

The shakedown at Unit 26 of the Mississippi State Penitentiary, part of Operation Zero Tolerance, resulting in the discovery of canned and leaf tobacco, cellphones, cellphone chargers and marijuana. There were 557 offenders housed in the unit when it was searched Wednesday, according to an MDOC press release.

Officials also seized lighters, TOP papers, ear pieces, a scale, tennis shoes, Tylenol, a hairbrush, free-world belts, homemade fishing cords, shanks, extension cords, dice and gang paraphernalia. Two empty whiskey bottles and a baked pecan pie were found.

“I expected officers to find some contraband given that these minimum security inmates go out each day and perform various jobs, including maintenance and agricultural work,” Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “However, the amount found at this unit is unacceptable. Therefore, we will be tightening supervision of these inmates.”

