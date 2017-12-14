USM alum Brian Dozier honored with key to the city

The city council chambers at Hattiesburg City Hall erupted in applause as Mayor Toby Barker presented the key to Dozier. (Photo source: WDAM)

University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier was honored Thursday with a key to the City of Hattiesburg.

Twitter also lit up with responses from the city, USM, and the Minnesota Twins.

.@Twins second baseman and former @SouthernMissBSB player @BrianDozier awarded the key to the city of Hattiesburg this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/qMiObAzUy9 — SouthernMissBaseball (@SouthernMissBSB) December 14, 2017

Celebrating our own Golden Eagle @BrianDozier as he receives a proclamation from @toby_barker and a key to the City of Hattiesburg. #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/4V9igh1CwO — USMAlumniAssociation (@usmalumni) December 14, 2017

A native of Fulton, MS, Dozier was a baseball standout in high school. His skills only increased in Hattiesburg, where he earned Freshman All-American and Conference USA All-Freshman Team honors.

Dozier was selected by the Twins in the eighth round of 2009 Major League Baseball Draft. He was called up to the majors in 2012.

In his major league career, Dozier has 835 hits, 528 runs, 439 RBIs, and 151 home runs in 3,332 at bats, according to mlb.com. He was selected as a roster replacement for the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game

