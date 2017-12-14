CDC: High level of flu activity in Mississippi

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season in the U.S. started out slow, but the number of cases has been on the rise in December.

Mississippi is currently one of three states seeing a high level of activity from influenza-like illnesses, according to the CDC. The other states are Louisiana and South Carolina. The CDC also reports widespread flu activity in Mississippi.

Follow this link to see an interactive flu tracking map from the CDC.

While usually only a mild illness, flu can result in hospitalization or even death. Young children, the elderly, and people with certain health conditions are most at risk of serious complications associated with the flu.

Here are some tips from the CDC to help keep yourself and your family safe and healthy during flu season:

CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine is the best defense against flu viruses.

Avoid contact with sick people

Wash your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean and disinfect areas that may be contaminated with flu germs

If you come down with symptoms matching the flu virus, the CDC says you should stay home and avoid contact with others for at least 24 hours or until your fever subsides.

You should contact your health care provider if you’re in a high-risk group or become concerned about your illness.

