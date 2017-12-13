Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges.

Noah Harris was accepted to Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.

"I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations," Harris said.

Now, Harris is Harvard bound after graduation from Oak Grove.

"I was so happy," Harris said. "It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high level."

Student body president, secretary of the Beta Club and Eagle Scout are just a few of Harris' highlights. From the baseball field to the hardwood, the star athlete known for dunking on the basketball court is also known for his hard work inside the classroom.

"I have a 4.0 grade point average and that's just a testament to all the hard work I have put in and all the hard work my teachers have put into me," Harris said.

Harris will be a member of the undergraduate Harvard class of 2022. He then plans to further his studies at Harvard Law School.

"Harvard has an endowment and they make sure that money is not a barrier to going to Harvard," Harris said. "If you are accepted they make sure you can go."

"We take it very seriously that we want our students to be prepared in the world, not just Mississippi,"Oak Grove Assistant Principal Keith Bounds said. "So, we have to set a standard here and we have to continue to improve that to make it better. We do want our students to succeed on a national level, on a world level."

Harris will also represent Mississippi at the White House as the U.S. Senate Youth Scholar. Only two students from each state are chosen for the prestigious 10 thousand dollar scholarship.

"Always do your best because you never know what could happen," Harris said.

