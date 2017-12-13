USM bowl preparations, recruiting pick up - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM bowl preparations, recruiting pick up

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
Southern Miss to take on Florida St. in Independence Bowl Photo Credit: Walk-On's Independence Bowl Twitter Page Southern Miss to take on Florida St. in Independence Bowl Photo Credit: Walk-On's Independence Bowl Twitter Page
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

For a second consecutive day, University of Southern Mississippi football coaches put the Golden Eagles through their paces for 2 ½ hours Wednesday afternoon at the Joe P. Park Football Practice Fields.

Then, they hit the recruiting trail.

With the Dec. 20 signing date looming and a Dec. 27 Independence Bowl date drawing closer with Florida State University, USM’s coaches have one eye on the future and the other focused on the present.

“We’ll be recruiting (Wednesday) night,” Hopson said after practice ended at 5 o’clock. “We’ll be hitting the road here shortly, and it’s all just part of the journey.

“The earlier signing date is right around the corner, so we have to get after it.”

According to 24/7sports.com, USM has received 18, non-binding verbal commitments, including eight commitments from junior college players.

With only nine rising juniors currently on scholarship, the heavy JuCo group will help correct the current imbalance spread over USM’s freshman, sophomore, junior and senior classes.

The two most recent commitments were split between a junior college outside linebacker and a high school offensive guard.

TyRee Evans, who starred at Wayne County High School, collected more than 100 tackles this season at East Mississippi Community College. He was named Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Lions’ 31-28 victory over Western Arizona College in Mississippi Bowl X.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Evans is the second Lion to commit to USM, joining teammate Travion Williams, a 5-11, 170-pound cornerback from Charleston.

Kameron King, a 6-foot-2, 275-pound senior at Marshall (Texas) High School, had decommitted from North Texas University in November before pledging with the Golden Eagles.

After an unexpectedly heavy snow wiped out two practices at the end of last week, the Golden Eagles returned to postseason preparations with this week.

Hopson said he was much more pleased with Wednesday’s work than Tuesday’s.

“We had a good day (Wednesday),” Hopson said. “(Tuesday), we didn’t have a very good day. We just did a better than we did (Tuesday).”

USM will continue practice this week, with sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

2018 SOUTHERN MISS FOOTBALL COMMITMENTS (18)

  • Jack Abraham, QB, 6-0, 198, Northwest Miss. Community College/Louisiana Tech/Oxford HS (Oxford)
  • Jason Bedell, DT, 6-2-290, Greenwood HS (Greenwood)
  • Curry Benn, CB, 6-0, 170, Landry-Walker HS (New Orleans)
  • Shannon Carswell, DL, 6-4, 285, Freeport Senior HS (Freeport, Fla.)
  • Trace Clopton, C, 6-2, 292, Brookhaven HS (Brookhaven)
  • Christopher DeLoach, TE, 6-5, 250, East Central Community College/Columbus HS (Columbus)
  • TyRee Evans, OLB, 6-2, 210, East Miss. Community College/Wayne County HS (Waynesboro)
  • Von’Darius Freeman, DT, 6-3, 320, Southwest Miss. Community College/Ville Platte HS (Ville Platte, La.)
  • DeMichael Harris, WR, 5-10, 175, Hinds Community College/St. Aloysius HS (Vicksburg)
  • Tairek Johnson, OT, 6-4, 300, Northeast Miss. Community College/Corinth HS (Corinth)
  • Jemaurian Jones, CB, 6-1, 170, Brookhaven HS (Brookhaven)
  • Kameron King, OG, 6-2, 275, Marshall (Texas) HS (Marshall, Texas)
  • Hayes Maples, ILB, 6-2, 220, Oak Grove HS (Hattiesburg)
  • William Robinson, OLB, 6-3, 210, Hattiesburg HS (Hattiesburg)
  • Malik Shorts, DB, 5-11, 180, Jefferson Davis County HS (Bassfield)
  • Denzel Washington, S, 6-1, 208, Tyler (Texas) Junior College/West Monroe (La.) HS (Monroe, La.)
  • Tate Whatley, QB, 6-1, 190, Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School (Lakeland, Fla.)
  • Travion Williams, CB, 5-11, 170 East Miss. Community College/Charleston HS (Charleston)

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove senior Harvard bound

    Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

    Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:14 PM EST2017-12-14 04:14:33 GMT
    Noah HarrisNoah Harris

    High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...

    More >>

    High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...

    More >>

  • Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

    Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-14 03:18:16 GMT
    Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.

    People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.     Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.  "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...

    More >>

    People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.     Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.  "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...

    More >>

  • Non-profit offers free health insurance help

    Non-profit offers free health insurance help

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-14 03:04:40 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...

    More >>

    Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly