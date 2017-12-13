Merit Health doctor gives tips for a healthy holiday season

When we get caught up in the holidays, often we forget to take care of ourselves. The doctors at Merit Health Medical Group said it's the simple things we forget like drinking plenty of water, getting enough sleep and eating right.

Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Dr. Jonathan Reves reminded us the little things can make a big impact on our health.

"You have to watch out for number one," Reves said.

Reves said we often aren't eating the way we normally would this time of year, so watch what you eat.

"Important thing is to have some moderation in whatever you do," Reves said. "A diabetic needs to be cautious with sugary foods, heart failure patients need to be cautious with how much salt they are in taking."

If your Christmas plans involve more travel, prepping and planning, Reves prescribed as much rest as possible.

"Most of us need 7 to 8 hours of sleep," Reves said. "It's gonna help you function through your day, make you feel better and maybe you'll have enough energy to do some exercising."

He said that's something the whole family can do together.

"If you've got your whole family there, why not go for a family walk together. Our goal would be about two and a half hours a week worth of activity," Reves said.

During all that together time with family and friends, Reves said don't forget to keep the germs away.

"It's the season for the flu and the cold so make sure to keep your hands washed," Reves said.

If you want to take it a step further, Reves suggested stopping by your doctors for your annual screenings and examines, and taking an extra step while you are there:

"Get your vaccinations," Reves said. "In that same line, people are often forgetting the flu vaccine is recommended for anyone over the age of six months."

Reves said if you follow these tips you are on your way to having a holly, jolly and healthy Christmas.

Lastly, Reves said one thing to keep in mind is to make sure you have all your medications during the holidays. With traveling and doctor's offices closing, don't get stuck without your medicines.

Reves wanted the public to know the Internal Medicine Clinic will open soon. He said they will be taking new patients for annual wellness exams and people who haven't been to the doctor for a while. You can contact Merit Health Medical Group at 601-268-5200.

