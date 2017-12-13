DETAILS: Gang activity blamed for Hattiesburg triple shooting

Authorities said two street gangs are responsible for a Monday afternoon shooting at the Bonhomie Apartments, where three people were injured and over 70 shots were fired.

Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments.

“Within minutes we had subjects into custody, within hours we had many subjects in custody,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore.

According to police, the two gangs involved in the shooting are the 74 Hoover Crips, 5 Deuce Hoover Crips and the “MBK” Vice Lords.

“We did identify some of our victims as actual Hoover Crips, we did identify another gang as being Vice Lords,” McLemore said.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene, one of them was grazed by a bullet on his right arm. In total, nine suspects have been charged in connection to the triple shooting.

The two that were injured were taken by a personal vehicle to Forrest General Hospital, one was listed as stable and one in critical as of Monday night. By Wednesday, both suspects were improving, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

Three sections of apartment buildings were roped off with crime scene tape as 75 evidence markers littered the courtyard area where the shootout happened.

“In this incident, we tried to find out what exactly caused such an outrage in an apartment complex,” McLemore said. “We contributed that back to two central gangs, those gangs would be one Vice Lords, and one Hoover Crips.”

During the investigation, authorities recovered six guns, including an AR-15 assault rifle.

“As we move toward the future, as modern as we get, the numbers of shell casings, it’s almost like the people involved are getting younger, they treat it such as a video game and it’s not," McLemore said. “These individuals that shot, luckily, we didn’t have an innocent bystander that was shot in the midst of this.”

A Lexus SUV was also seized as a part of the investigation, believed to be driven by a suspect and parked at Plantation Place Apartments in Hattiesburg. It was found roughly an hour after the shooting happened.

Suspects arrested and charged, and their gang affiliation according to HPD:

D’Vonte Humbles , 18, of Vice Lords: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday.

, 18, of Vice Lords: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday. D’Andre Humbles , 18, of Vice Lords: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday.

, 18, of Vice Lords: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday. Deidre Burns , 26, of Vice Lords: Charged with accessory before the fact. Alleged member of Vice Lords, according to HPD. Her bond was set a $100,000 on Wednesday.

, 26, of Vice Lords: Charged with accessory before the fact. Alleged member of Vice Lords, according to HPD. Her bond was set a $100,000 on Wednesday. Armonte Canamore , 16, of Vice Lords: Charged as an adult with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $320,000 on Wednesday.

, 16, of Vice Lords: Charged as an adult with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $320,000 on Wednesday. Phillip Little , 18, of Vice Lords: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday.

, 18, of Vice Lords: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday. Rashad Marshall , 22, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday, and Marshall had his prior bond on a felony possession charge revoked and a hold placed on him by MDOC.

, 22, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday, and Marshall had his prior bond on a felony possession charge revoked and a hold placed on him by MDOC. Meredith Austin , 22, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. Austin was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting and treated on scene. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday.

, 22, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. Austin was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting and treated on scene. His bond was set at $400,000 on Wednesday. Willie Wilson , 41, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony. She had her bond set at $200,000 on Wednesday.

, 41, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony. She had her bond set at $200,000 on Wednesday. Daija Tate, 21, of 74 Hoover: Charged with criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony. Her bond was set at $200,000 on Wednesday.

“I don’t like to see this for anyone, as far as any family members or anything like that, but we’re not going to tolerate this type of activity in Hattiesburg,” McLemore said. “We have to protect all citizens of Hattiesburg, and we will not stop until justice is served.”

McLemore added that other arrests and additional charges are pending in the investigation.

“Now you have people that have ruined their lives and have started out behind bars, which if they continued, they wouldn’t have been behind bars, they would have just been 6 feet under,” McLemore said.

Hattiesburg police have stepped up their “zero tolerance” efforts targeting guns and gang activity in the Hub City.

“No matter what the situation, if a gun is involved in this type of crime and that person's a gang member, you’re going behind bars,” said McLemore. “We are looking at every avenue as far as prosecution goes, anyone that had a connection with this, they will be charged.”

Bonhomie Apartment Manager Beverly Patrick said she was the one to call 911.

“Just heard a bunch on gunshots, and saw people running,” Patrick said. “A mother was running with her baby into the office, and at that point I realized that they were up to, or what they call up top, or up-front shooting.”

Patrick said she was focused on keeping the people who ran in her office safe, making sure they could get to cover.

“It was too many, my thing was to get down, to make sure if they were coming into the office to make sure that they were okay, that they would be safe entering into the office," Patrick said. "I didn't count, I just know that it was a lot."

Patrick said she took over as apartment manager roughly five weeks before the shooting and is working with police to clean up the complex.

“I’m doing everything I can to clean this place up," Patrick said. "I’m working on it, and it is going to get better, I will certainly see to it."

Patrick said the complex is working to get all new security lights, as well as a camera system throughout the entire complex.

D’Andre Humble, a Hattiesburg High School football star:

D’Andre Humbles was a key player on a Hattiesburg High School football team that captured the city’s attention this fall by posting the school’s first unbeaten regular season in nearly two decades.

For the first time since 1998, the Tigers (14-1) also won the Class 5A South State title and played in the state championship game, where they lost on Dec. 2 to defending state champion West Point High School 41-15.

That week, D’Andre caught four passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch) against the Green Wave. A week earlier, he had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 33-22 South State victory over Laurel High School.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Humbles led Hattiesburg in receiving with 1,045 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 24.3-yard-per-reception average was the highest of any HHS player with at least four catches and his 43 receptions ranked second on the team.

D’Andre also netted 51 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and served as the team’s backup quarterback, completing 13-of-27 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

A three-year letterman, D’Andre caught 47 passes for 832 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2016. He also completed 6-of-10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.