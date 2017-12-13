Jones Co. sex offender facing new charges of child exploitation

Jones County investigators said they were some of the worst images of child pornography they have ever seen.

"I've been with the sheriff's department for about 10 years, and this is some of the worst that we've seen," said Chief Investigator Tonya Madison. "Kids, possibly age 3 to 4 years old, some were under the age of 10, so it's very, very sickening."

Clyde Rayner was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7, after a routine check-in with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Madison said the Jones County Sheriff's Department was contacted after a source alerted them to the possible images.

"He knew they were going to check, so he deleted everything. Well, he thought he deleted everything," Madison said.

Madison said Rayner's phone was searched with consent. When investigators dumped the content, they found the "sickening" images.

Rayner was charged with three counts of child exploitation. His bond was set at $150,000, or $50,000 per charge.

Unfortunately, Madison said she sees these cases too often in Jones County.

"We see a lot up here in the sheriff's office dealing with kids," said Madison. "You have to be careful who you leave your kid with and also what type of device they are looking at or things they are looking at."

Madison said a number of social media apps, like Kik!, Snapchat and Instagram, were found on Rayner's phone.

"A lot of kids are coming up, communicating on those apps to meet people," Madison said. "The next thing you know, they're gone."

Law enforcement officials are constantly warning parents about the possible dangers that could come with a simple download on cell phones or tablets. Madison said the most important thing for parents to remember is to stay active.

"You're paying the phone bill. You shouldn't not be able to look on that phone or that tablet and look on that computer," Madison said. "Stay active in their lives. Stay active as to who they are talking to, who they are communicating with, who they are staying with, because it only takes a split second."

