Jones Co. sex offender facing new charges of child exploitation

High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...More >>
High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...More >>
People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days. Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter. "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...More >>
People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days. Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter. "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...More >>
Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...More >>
Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...More >>