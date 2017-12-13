Jones Co. sex offender facing new charges of child exploitation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones Co. sex offender facing new charges of child exploitation

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Connect
Clyde Rayner. Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department. Clyde Rayner. Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County investigators said they were some of the worst images of child pornography they have ever seen.

"I've been with the sheriff's department for about 10 years, and this is some of the worst that we've seen," said Chief Investigator Tonya Madison. "Kids, possibly age 3 to 4 years old, some were under the age of 10, so it's very, very sickening."

Clyde Rayner was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7, after a routine check-in with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Madison said the Jones County Sheriff's Department was contacted after a source alerted them to the possible images.

"He knew they were going to check, so he deleted everything. Well, he thought he deleted everything," Madison said.

Madison said Rayner's phone was searched with consent. When investigators dumped the content, they found the "sickening" images. 

Rayner was charged with three counts of child exploitation. His bond was set at $150,000, or $50,000 per charge. 

Unfortunately, Madison said she sees these cases too often in Jones County.

"We see a lot up here in the sheriff's office dealing with kids," said Madison. "You have to be careful who you leave your kid with and also what type of device they are looking at or things they are looking at."

Madison said a number of social media apps, like Kik!, Snapchat and Instagram, were found on Rayner's phone. 

"A lot of kids are coming up, communicating on those apps to meet people," Madison said. "The next thing you know, they're gone."

Law enforcement officials are constantly warning parents about the possible dangers that could come with a simple download on cell phones or tablets.  Madison said the most important thing for parents to remember is to stay active.

"You're paying the phone bill. You shouldn't not be able to look on that phone or that tablet and look on that computer," Madison said. "Stay active in their lives. Stay active as to who they are talking to, who they are communicating with, who they are staying with, because it only takes a split second."

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove senior Harvard bound

    Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

    Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:14 PM EST2017-12-14 04:14:33 GMT
    Noah HarrisNoah Harris

    High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...

    More >>

    High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...

    More >>

  • Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

    Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-14 03:18:16 GMT
    Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.

    People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.     Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.  "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...

    More >>

    People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.     Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.  "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...

    More >>

  • Non-profit offers free health insurance help

    Non-profit offers free health insurance help

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-14 03:04:40 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...

    More >>

    Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly