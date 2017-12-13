Non-profit offers free health insurance help

Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents.

Program Manager Samantha Wells said that open enrollment ends Dec. 15, and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured.

“We want them to go ahead and give us a call, and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free,” Wells said.

Wells said that the Affordable Care Act is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected by changes in congress to proposed tax bills.

She said that there will be a tax penalty for anyone without health insurance in 2018.

You can schedule an appointment with by calling 601-264-8686 or by visiting their website at www.healthhelpms.org or enroll by visiting healthcare.gov.

