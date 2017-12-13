PRCC increases minimum hourly wage - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PRCC increases minimum hourly wage

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Pearl River Community College announced that it would increase the minimum hourly wage for all workers to $10 next month. 

The PRCC Board of Trustees approved the proposal at its monthly meeting in December and affects 38 employees of the school. Hourly employees at the school currently receive the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

Many of the employees work in PRCC's physical plant. Vice President for College Operations  Roger Knight told the board the increase would cost the school nearly $55,000 for the remainder of the 2018 fiscal year.

PRCC President Dr. Adam Breerwood said he sees this increase as a commitment to, and investment in, its employees and local communities. 

“Many of these employees go above and beyond to make this campus one of the best looking in Mississippi,” Breerwood said. “These are hard-working individuals who live, shop and spend money in our local communities. We want to employ and retain outstanding people. The approval of this increase is a reflection of the leadership and vision of our Board of Trustees. This is a big step in our continued focus of investing in the Pearl River Community College family.”

In June, the board approved a budget of $37.2 million for the 2017-18 academic year, an increase from last year's budget. That was followed by a fall enrollment increase of 6.5 percent, or nearly 5,000 students. A continued increase in enrollment could mean additional state funding for the school, some of which can be used for raises.

“As Pearl River Community College continues to grow and move forward, it is important that we recognize the hard work of all our employees,” Breerwood said. “I want to express my thanks to all of them and look forward to more good things happening at PRCC in the future.”

