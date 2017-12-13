U.S. Army's "High School Challenge" event held at Lumberton High - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

U.S. Army's "High School Challenge" event held at Lumberton High School

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
LUMBERTON, MS (WDAM) -

The U.S. Army’s “High School Challenge” has been touring the country visiting area schools before stopping in Lumberton Wednesday.

The event offered various obstacle courses requiring physical problem solving through cooperative efforts. The program is designed as a hands-on event that provides students the opportunity to put their leadership skills to the test.

Mason Smith, a teacher at Lumberton High School, said the program not only helps kids with developing team skills, but it also prepares them to overcome future obstacles they may have to overcome in order to reach their career goals.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to work together and it really enhances the learning environment, it give them the opportunity to work together as a team.” Smith said. “It gets them outside their comfort zone and step into a new arena that may give them a greater opportunity in the future to be successful.”

The program is aligned with core Army values and objectives, specifically STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), teamwork, leadership, adaptability and versatility. The layout and formal execution of the “High School Challenge” is what binds the overall experience.

Ultimately, the “High School Challenge” raises awareness with prospects in regard to the available career options.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 
 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Oak Grove senior Harvard bound

    Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

    Oak Grove senior is Harvard bound

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:14 PM EST2017-12-14 04:14:33 GMT
    Noah HarrisNoah Harris

    High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...

    More >>

    High academic success is taking an Oak Grove High School school senior to one of the world's most prestigious colleges. WDAM introduces you to Noah Harris. Noah Harris said, "I gathered my family around, I got on the computer and I opened up the email and I saw congratulations." Noah Harris is Harvard College bound. Harris, "I was so happy. It was just pure joy. I was just so excited. It feels amazing. It's such an honor to be accepted to a college on such a high lev...

    More >>

  • Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

    Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-12-14 03:18:16 GMT
    Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.

    People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.     Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.  "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...

    More >>

    People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.     Our outdoor pets look for warm places to be during the cold weather. Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pets health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished. They say it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.  "Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's ...

    More >>

  • Non-profit offers free health insurance help

    Non-profit offers free health insurance help

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-14 03:04:40 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...

    More >>

    Health Help Hattiesburg is offering free healthcare enrollment applications and assistance to residents. Program Manager Samantha Wells says that open enrollment ends December 15 and they want to make sure that everyone gets insured. “We want them to go ahead and give us a call and we can try to help them out and guide them through the process for free.” Wells says that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is still here and that the health insurance plans will not be affected ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly