Lumberton High students put teamwork skills to the test

Lumberton High School hosted a federally funded program Wednesday, promoting its students’ teamwork skills. The U.S. Army's High School Challenge has been touring the country visiting schools before stopping in Lumberton.

The event featured various obstacle courses requiring physical problem solving through cooperative efforts. The obstacles allowed students the opportunity to put their leadership skills to the test.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for students to work together, and it really enhances the learning environment. It gives them the opportunity to work together as a team,” said Lumberton High teacher Mason Smith. “It gives them the opportunity to play a little bit and gives them the opportunity to see that they can get outside their comfort zone and step into a new arena that may give them a greater opportunity in the future to be successful."

The U.S. Army High School Challenge will travel to the Gulf Coast and visit schools in that area before wrapping up its tour for the year.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.