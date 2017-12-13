‘Spearhead’ Brigade leads march to donate food to Pine Belt comm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

‘Spearhead’ Brigade leads march to donate food to Pine Belt communities

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Ruck March held for a good cause. Photo Credit WDAM. Ruck March held for a good cause. Photo Credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The 177th Armored Brigade conducted a 10 kilometer ruck march to deliver food donations to the Pine Belt community for the holidays.

All donations were in support of the Edwards Street Mission and will help provide food to families in seven counties throughout Mississippi including Forrest, Jones and Lamar.

The ruck march took place at the Longleaf Trace’s Jackson Road Station. Each Soldier carried a minimum of 35 pounds of nonperishable items along the Trace to drop off at the turnaround point located at the Clyde Depot Station. The conclusion of the ruck march was held back at the starting point at Jackson Road Station.

The event was led by 1st Sgt. Kerry Koepke, senior enlisted soldiers for the brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company.

“It’s an honor for us help our local communities who have shown so much kindness and support to our Soldiers and Families,” Koepke said. “The holidays are a great time to say ‘Thank you,’ and this is just one way we can show our appreciation and help make the holiday season a little brighter for other families throughout the Pine Belt.”

