Cool 1st half dooms Lady Eagles in Oxford

Authorities said two street gangs are responsible for a Monday afternoon shooting at the Bonhomie Apartments, where three people were injured and over 70 shots were fired. Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments. “Within minutes we had subjects into custody, within hours we had many subjects in custody,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore. According to police, the two ...More >>
Authorities said two street gangs are responsible for a Monday afternoon shooting at the Bonhomie Apartments, where three people were injured and over 70 shots were fired. Around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11, Hattiesburg police responded to a report of shots fired at 1810 Country Club Road, Bonhomie Apartments. “Within minutes we had subjects into custody, within hours we had many subjects in custody,” said Hattiesburg Police Captain Branden McLemore. According to police, the two ...More >>
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.More >>
Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.More >>
Jones County investigators said they were some of the worst images of child pornography they have ever seen.More >>
Jones County investigators said they were some of the worst images of child pornography they have ever seen.More >>
The 3200 Phaethon asteroid will be within 6.4 million miles of Earth. Along with 3200 Phaethon will come the annual Geminid meteor shower, which is expected to be one of the best meteor showers of the year.More >>
The 3200 Phaethon asteroid will be within 6.4 million miles of Earth. Along with 3200 Phaethon will come the annual Geminid meteor shower, which is expected to be one of the best meteor showers of the year.More >>
The 177th Armored Brigade will conduct a 10 kilometer ruck march to deliver food donations to the Pine Belt community in support of the holidays here, Dec. 13.More >>
The 177th Armored Brigade will conduct a 10 kilometer ruck march to deliver food donations to the Pine Belt community in support of the holidays here, Dec. 13.More >>