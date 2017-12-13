USM confers Honorary degree upon award-winning television broadcaster Robin Roberts

The University of Southern Mississippi recently awarded an honorary degree to award-winning television broadcaster and co-anchor or ABC's "Good Morning America" Robin Roberts at the university's fall commencement.

Southern Miss President Rodney D. Bennett proudly proclaimed Roberts an alumna of USM while conferring a Doctorate of Humane Letters to her. Bennett cited her career in broadcast journalism and her significant contributions made to communities across Mississippi and beyond.

Roberts was honored during the second of two Commencement ceremonies at Southern Miss on Friday. Roberts shared brief words of encouragement with the USM graduates.

“You have put yourself in a position for good things – no, great things,” Roberts said. “And I just want to say to continue to put yourself into position for great things to happen. Be willing to make the necessary sacrifices. Dream big and focus small.”

Roberts said that her career began in Hattiesburg as a sports anchor for WDAM News 7.

“I wanted to be a sports reporter. That was my passion at the time. My purpose. It brought me joy. So, remember that: purpose, passion, joy. That’s what I felt, and I was dreaming big but focusing small. And I encourage you to do the same thing.”

Background on Roberts' career, provided by Southern Miss:

Roberts began her national career contributing to ESPN as a host on SportsCenterand NFL PrimeTime. Today, after more than 30 years of experience in broadcast journalism, she is co-anchor for Good Morning America, a five-time Emmy Award-winning Outstanding Morning Program and the 2017 People’s Choice Award-winner for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team. She is also the founder of Rock’n Robin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming for ABC and other networks. Throughout her career, Roberts has been honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and named one of Glamour’s Women of the Year. She was also voted the “Most Trusted Person on Television” by a Reader’s Digest poll in 2013. A native of Pass Christian, Miss., Roberts graduated cum laude from Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. During the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, she played a significant role in garnering national news coverage of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She kept the focus on Mississippi, frequently broadcasting from Pass Christian to serve as a voice for the people living along the Gulf Coast. Roberts is the author of From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By and her memoir,Everybody’s Got Something, which tells the story of her battle against a life-threatening illness, learning life’s hardest lessons, and her inspiring return to theGood Morning America anchor desk. She has been recognized with a George Foster Peabody Award and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for the strength and courage she has displayed throughout her life and career.

