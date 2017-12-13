‘Heartbreaking’ dog now healthy thanks to rescue group

Lana has gained weight and even learned a few tricks. (Photo source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue)

SCAR said Lana weighed around 32 pounds, which is 20 to 30 pounds underweight, when she was rescued. (Photo source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue)

SCAR said Lana weighed around 32 pounds, which is 20 to 30 pounds underweight, when she was rescued. (Photo source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue)

SCAR said Lana weighed around 32 pounds, which is 20 to 30 pounds underweight, when she was rescued. (Photo source: Southern Cross Animal Rescue)

A neglected dog found in Jones County is getting a new lease on life with the help of Southern Cross Animal Rescue.

At a time when donations are low, SCAR has had to implement a no-intake policy, but rescuers said they could not turn away Lana when she was brought to the shelter at the end of November.

SCAR said the severely emaciated pit bull weighed around 32 pounds, which is 20 to 30 pounds underweight for a dog her size and breed. A local veterinarian found the dog was eating pine cones and straw to stay alive.

"Saving Lana hasn’t been cheap, but we couldn’t let her die," SCAR wrote in a Facebook post.

After being released from the vet, Lana went home with one of SCAR's experienced rehabbers.

In this video posted to Facebook, you can see the improvements with Lana just over three weeks since her rescue. She has gained weight and even learned a few tricks.

If you'd like to donate to Southern Cross Animal Rescue to help with Lana's recovery, or dozens of other animals rescued every month in Jones County, contact SCAR at 601-433-5807.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.