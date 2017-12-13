Walthall Co. man missing for months, family says

A Walthall County man has been missing for nearly four months, according to family members. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for Pearl “Moses” Washington.

According to Washington’s niece, LaShunda Ard, he was last seen Aug. 28, and no one has heard from him since.

Ard said Washington, 63, has some medical conditions that could affect his decision making, and he does not have his medications with him.

Ard said Washington could be traveling in a white Mercury van with gold trim.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, please contact the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department

