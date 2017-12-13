Walthall Co. man missing for months, family says

Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured.More >>
A neglected dog found in Jones County is getting a new lease on life with the help of Southern Cross Animal Rescue.More >>
A woman reported missing out of Hattiesburg has been found safe, according to HPD. Latanya Coney, 39, made contact with her family and is safe, police said.More >>
A Walthall County man has been missing for nearly four months, according to family members. The Walthall County Sheriff’s Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for Pearl “Moses” Washington.More >>
The holiday season is a time for giving and wonder, and sometimes the smallest gifts mean the most. Today, a coast man dressed as Santa Claus gave a family something they will never forget.More >>
