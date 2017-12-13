Golden Eagles to honor 177th Armored Brigade in Independence Bowl

You will see a special decal on the Golden Eagles' helmets during the Independence Bowl. The Southern Miss football team will wear the 177th Armored Brigade's Distinctive Unit Insignia on their helmets for the game on Dec. 27.

Proud to announce we have partnered with the 177th Armored Brigade for the @IndyBowl! #SoarToThePort



More info ?? https://t.co/CJ3KDseTQE pic.twitter.com/s5AOu2hgrr — Southern Miss FB (@SouthernMissFB) December 13, 2017

"The University of Southern Mississippi does a lot to support our soldiers and families," said U.S. Army Col. Jack E. Vantress, commander of the 177th Armored Brigade. "Our hope is that when these players pick up those helmets, they can see our Spearhead to Victory logo and know we are firmly behind them and rooting them on to victory."

According to a news release, the brigade's Distinctive Unit Insignia features a prominent golden fleur-de-lis inside a spearhead with the words "Spearhead to Victory." The golden color pays homage to the armor branch, while the blue and red represent the infantry and artillery branches.

The spearhead symbolizes the tactics employed in armor warfare, and the fleur-de-lis represents the brigade's campaigns in World War I: St. Mihiel, Meuse-Argonne, and Lorraine.

The 177th Armored Brigade is stationed at Camp Shelby.

USM will face Florida State University in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Shreveport, LA on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

