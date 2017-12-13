Lane, road closures could affect Hub City drivers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lane, road closures could affect Hub City drivers

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Multiple lane and road closures could affect drivers in the Hub City over the next several days. The City of Hattiesburg announced the road projects Wednesday morning.

On Hardy St., drivers could experience traffic delays Wednesday as crews work to repair a water line in the area near S Hutchinson Ave. and S 13th Ave.

The city expects those repairs to be complete by Thursday morning.

Landscaping work could cause traffic headaches for northbound drivers on Hwy. 49 through the rest of the week.

Parts of the right northbound lane of Hwy. 49 near William Carey Pkwy. will close as crews work to finish the landscaping project. The lanes closure will move along the highway with the work as it progresses.

The city hopes to have the landscaping done by next week.

A section of S 29th Ave. from Augusta Ave. to W Arlington Loop has been closed for an emergency water line repair. The city does not have a timeframe for when the repairs will be complete.

