Lane, road closures could affect Hub City drivers

Multiple lane and road closures could affect drivers in the Hub City over the next several days. The City of Hattiesburg announced the road projects Wednesday morning.

On Hardy St., drivers could experience traffic delays Wednesday as crews work to repair a water line in the area near S Hutchinson Ave. and S 13th Ave.

?? LANE CLOSURE NOTICE:



The right lane, for eastbound traffic, at the 1300 block of Hardy Street will be closed to repair a water line. This closure should be open by Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/XCq7pRqtgG — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) December 13, 2017

The city expects those repairs to be complete by Thursday morning.

Landscaping work could cause traffic headaches for northbound drivers on Hwy. 49 through the rest of the week.

?? LANE CLOSURE NOTICE:



Approximately 500 ft of the right lane, for northbound traffic, at Hwy 49/William Carey Pkwy, will be closed to assist crews with landscaping efforts. This closure will move north with the landscaping crew as they finish with their efforts this week. pic.twitter.com/afy4GqDwGH — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) December 13, 2017

Parts of the right northbound lane of Hwy. 49 near William Carey Pkwy. will close as crews work to finish the landscaping project. The lanes closure will move along the highway with the work as it progresses.

The city hopes to have the landscaping done by next week.

?? ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE:



Our crews have closed S. 29th Avenue between Augusta Street and West Arlington Loop for an emergency water line repair.



We do not have an estimate for how long the repair will take, but will post here and will alert the media as soon as it's open. pic.twitter.com/8ERMsi86fr — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) December 13, 2017

A section of S 29th Ave. from Augusta Ave. to W Arlington Loop has been closed for an emergency water line repair. The city does not have a timeframe for when the repairs will be complete.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.