Columbia businesses team up to decorate downtown for Christmas

Columbia is shining a little brighter tonight thanks to a generous donation.

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas in Columbia thanks to two businessman. One of those men, Nick Ingram, said it was all about Columbia.

"Over the last 18 months or so, we've been working really hard to create opportunities for business owners to grow and to locate their businesses in downtown Columbia," Ingram said.

One of the first things they did was a car show that was successful, and those business owners teamed up to create something spectacular this holiday season.

"We felt like it was really great opportunity to get all the businesses and local grass roots efforts to put the money, resources and time to put Christmas lights on the downtown Columbia buildings," Ingram said.

Kristian Agoglia said it was took a team effort to make this happen and it's the only way something like this could've worked.

"One person can't make a community great," Agoglia said. "It takes a lot of people to come together. It takes one person to get behind, and there's a lot of great leadership in the community."

As for the reaction to the lights, Ingram said the response has been amazing.

"Almost everyday, I hear somebody through a phone call or a text message or on our Facebook page say 'man this city looks awesome. It looks amazing. It has never looked this good,'" Ingram said.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.