Police searching for missing Hattiesburg woman

Hattiesburg police need help locating a missing woman.

Latanya Coney, 39, was reported missing by her cousin on Dec. 11, according to HPD. Coney was last seen on Nov. 30 at approximately 2 p.m.

Coney is 5'10, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601545-4971.

