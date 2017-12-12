Missing Hattiesburg woman is safe, police say

A woman reported missing out of Hattiesburg has been found safe, according to HPD. Latanya Coney, 39, made contact with her family and is safe, police said.

UPDATE: Per HPD, she is no longer missing. https://t.co/a1SbV587iM — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) December 13, 2017

HPD asked for help finding Coney after her cousin reported her missing Dec. 11. The cousin told police Coney was last seen Nov. 30.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.