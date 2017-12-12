Driver escapes log truck rollover with minor cuts, bruises

A log truck rollover crash has George Boutwell Rd. down to one lane near Hwy. 15 in Jones County. The truck was hauling a full load of logs when it rolled into a ditch.

We’re told the driver was able to escape the wreckage with minor cuts and bruises, but the cleanup could take hours.

First responders with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Glade Fire and Rescue, Powers Fire and Rescue, and Emserv Ambulance Services are on the scene.

