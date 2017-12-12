Care service brings Christmas joy to homebound seniors

This year, around 650 names were collected, and around 1,500 gifts will be distributed throughout the Pine Belt. (Photo source: WDAM)

There’s a special group of people who want to give a little joy to homebound seniors in the Pine Belt. For the past nine years, Home Instead Senior Care has held an “adopt a senior” program during Christmas time.

These seniors, who have little or no family, are nominated by social workers, nurses, and volunteer coordinators, as well as many others. This year, around 650 names were collected, and around 1,500 gifts will be distributed throughout the Pine Belt.

Each senior gets around three to five gifts, ranging from blankets, pajamas, slippers, and maybe even some candy.

“It’s part of Christmas. That’s what Christmas is all about,“ said Anna Edenfield, co-owner of Home Instead Senior Care. “It’s my favorite program hands down to get back to the community. I’m just the liaison between the community, the social workers, and the volunteers that help me. I couldn’t do it without all of them.”

Many of the seniors keep the gift wrapped until Christmas Day. The main tree to pick a senior is located at the Turtle Creek Mall. To learn more about the program, call Home Instead Senior Care at 601-261-2114.

