One person in custody after shots fired on Bowling St.

HPD on scene of Shooting on Bowling Street; Photo credit: WDAM Staff (Ryan Moore) via Twitter

The person police believe is responsible for firing more than a dozen gunshots outside a home on Bowling St. has been taken into custody.

Hattiesburg police arrested Joshua Townes at a nearby apartment complex, and we’re told charges related to the shooting are pending.

Authorities said 15 to 20 shots were fired into the air outside a home just down the street from the Pineview Apartments around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Police did find something unusual in a trash can outside the home. Police could be seen carrying away two AR-style rifles that were found in the trash can. Police also found a 100-round magazine nearby.

Hattiesburg police continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Hattiesburg police have ramped up patrol efforts after three shootings in two days in the Hub City.

Eight suspects were charged after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex sent three people to the hospital Monday. Two victims reportedly had life threatening injuries.

Police said that shooting was gang related.

One man was hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Forrest General Hospital after an unrelated shooting at Westchester Apartments on Hwy. 49. A suspect in that showing has not been arrested.