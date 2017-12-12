Pine Belt boy hit in head with tree limb recovering - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Belt boy hit in head with tree limb recovering

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Family members of the 8-year-old boy who was hit in the head by a tree limb while playing in the snow Friday say he is recovering well.

The boy was taken off the ventilator over the weekend, and his mother told WDAM he is drinking and eating. The boy has also been moved out of intensive care at a hospital in Jackson.

The incident happened in Jefferson Davis County around 9 a.m. Friday while the Pine Belt was enjoying a heavy snowfall. The boy's mother said he had only been outside for about 10 minutes when the limb fell just five to 10 feet from the front porch.

The mother told WDAM a doctor called the incident a "freak accident."

