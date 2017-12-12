Coroner: Man dies from natural causes in West Hattiesburg parking lot

Several WDAM viewers contacted the newsroom asking about something they saw in the Westwood Square Shopping Center early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in West Hattiesburg abound 5:30 a.m. after a man was found unconscious. He was found right next to the Java Moe’s drive through in the Westwood Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Hwy. 98 and Westover Dr.

The Lamar County coroner says the man was pronounced dead at the scene and died of natural causes.

