Forecast: Cooler and breezy today.

Good Tuesday morning , Pine Belt!

A sunny, cool and breezy day is on tap for our area with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clear and cold tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunny and cool weather is forecast for Wednesday with highs mainly in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

Nice weather should prevail through Saturday with highs in the 50s on Friday and highs in around 60 on Saturday. Most lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Sunday.

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic