9th suspect arrested in gang-related triple shooting in Hattiesburg, charges added

Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured Monday. More arrests and charges are pending.

Police said the violent triple shooting involved two street gangs; the Hoover Crips and Vice Lords.

One of the suspects arrested, D’Andre Humbles, is a star athlete on Hattiesburg High School's football team. Humbles' twin brother, also a student at Hattiesburg High, was also arrested.

The full list of suspects and charges are as follows according to Hattiesburg Police:

D’Vonte Humbles, 18: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Alleged member of Vice Lords, according to HPD.

D’Andre Humbles, 18: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Alleged member of Vice Lords, according to HPD.

Phillip Little, 18: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Alleged member of Vice Lords, according to HPD.

Daija Tate, 21: Charged with criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Rashad Marshall 22: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. Alleged member of Hoover Crips Street Gang, according to HPD.

Willie Wilson, 41: Charged with criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Meredith Austin, 22: Charged with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of aggravated assault. Austin was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting and treated on scene. Alleged member of Hoover Crips Street Gang, according to HPD.

Armonte Canamore, 16: Charged as an adult with criminal street gang activity, conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting into a dwelling and aggravated assault.

Deidre Burns, 27: Charged with accessory before the fact.

Original Story:

Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon, injuring three people.

Investigators pulled projectiles from the sides of apartment buildings hours after the shots were fired. Witnesses at the scene said they heard what sounded like machine gun fire when the shots rang out.

According to Hattiesburg police, three people were shot, with two of the victims receiving life threatening injuries. The victims are being treated at Forrest General Hospital.

Police placed 75 evidence markers on the ground in the area where the shooting happened. Police said they believe the shooting involved two gangs, one group being the Hoover Crips.

Police took two suspects into custody at the apartment complex. A third suspect was later found at the Plantation Place Apartments with a vehicle police believe was used in the shooting.

Hattiesburg Football Standout:

D’Andre Humbles was a key player on a Hattiesburg High School football team that captured the city’s attention this fall by posting the school’s first unbeaten regular season in nearly two decades.

For the first time since 1998, the Tigers (14-1) also won the Class 5A South State title and played in the state championship game, where they lost on Dec. 2 to defending state champion West Point High School 41-15.

That week, D’Andre caught four passes for 109 yards (21.8 yards per catch) against the Green Wave. A week earlier, he had two catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 33-22 South State victory over Laurel High School.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Humbles led Hattiesburg in receiving with 1,045 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 24.3-yard-per-reception average was the highest of any HHS player with at least four catches and his 43 receptions ranked second on the team.

D’Andre also netted 51 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and served as the team’s backup quarterback, completing 13-of-27 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

A three-year letterman, D’Andre caught 47 passes for 832 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2016. He also completed 6-of-10 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.