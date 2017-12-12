Hattiesburg High School brothers two of eight suspects in triple shooting

Hattiesburg Police arrested and charged eight suspects after a shooting at the Bonhomie Apartment complex left three people injured. More arrests and charges are pending.

One of the suspects arrested, D’Andre Humbles, is a star athlete on Hattiesburg High School's football team. Humbles' twin brother, also a student at Hattiesburg High was also arrested.

The full list of suspects and charges are as follows according to Hattiesburg Police:

D’Andre Humbles, 18 - criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Phillip Little, 18 - criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Daija Tate, 21- criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Rashad Marshall 22 - criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Willie Wilson, 41 - criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Meredith Austin, 22 - criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony. Austin was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting and treated on scene.



Deidre Burns, 27 - accessory before the fact.



D’Vonte Humbles, 18 - criminal street gang activity and conspiracy to commit a felony.



Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Original Story:

Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon, injuring three people. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.

Investigators pulled projectiles from the sides of apartment buildings hours after the shots were fired. Witnesses at the scene said they heard what sounded like machine gun fire when the shots rang out.

According to Hattiesburg police, three people were shot, with two of the victims receiving life threatening injuries. The victims are being treated at Forrest General Hospital.

A WDAM reporter on the scene said police placed 75 evidence markers on the ground in the area where the shooting happened. Police said they believe the shooting involved two gangs, one group being the Hoover Crips.

Police took two suspects into custody at the apartment complex. A third suspect was later found at the Plantation Place Apartments with a vehicle police believe was used in the shooting.