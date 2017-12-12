WDAM All-Star: USM linebacker Racheem Boothe

Racheem Boothe sat and watched the Golden Eagles from the sidelines in 2016. The extra time paid off as the freshman linebacker has proved to be a major key for the Southern Miss defense this season. “Racheem's special,” said USM senior defensive back Jomez Applewhite. “He started coming into his own last year during his redshirt year.More >>
Racheem Boothe sat and watched the Golden Eagles from the sidelines in 2016. The extra time paid off as the freshman linebacker has proved to be a major key for the Southern Miss defense this season. “Racheem's special,” said USM senior defensive back Jomez Applewhite. “He started coming into his own last year during his redshirt year.More >>
A new era has begun for Columbia High football. The Wildcats announced the hiring of Chip Bilderback as the new head coach on Monday afternoon. “[Bilderback] defined what the C is on Columbia and that’s character,” said Columbia School District superintendent Jason Harris. Bilderback replaces James Harvey, who served as Columbia’s head coach from 2015-17.More >>
A new era has begun for Columbia High football. The Wildcats announced the hiring of Chip Bilderback as the new head coach on Monday afternoon. “[Bilderback] defined what the C is on Columbia and that’s character,” said Columbia School District superintendent Jason Harris. Bilderback replaces James Harvey, who served as Columbia’s head coach from 2015-17.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>