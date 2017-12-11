NBA 2K League reveals logo designed by Hattiesburg company

A Hattiesburg branding company is in the spotlight after a logo it designed for the new NBA 2K League was revealed Monday.

RARE Design created the logo for the 17-team esports league after having done work with the NBA in the past.

"We've had a longstanding relationship with the NBA through our work with multiple teams," said Rodney Richardson of RARE Design. "They knew our process, they knew how we worked and how we do things. So they engaged us to help with this project to bring that story to life, to tell that story for this league, as well as all the teams that are going to be a part of this first season."

The NBA 2K League is an esports league for competitive gamers looking to showcase their talents to the world. The league was created based on the popular video game series NBA 2K, and it's the first of its kind to be operated by one of the four major pro sports leagues in the U.S.

Because the league is a partnership between the NBA and 2K, the logo features the colors and shapes of the NBA logo and the font of the NBA 2K logo.

"We knew that the identity needed to have elements that could tell that complete story," Richardson said of the partnership between the NBA and 2K.

The logo differs from other NBA logos in that it features a basketball as the centerpiece rather than a player.

"Every other NBA log has the silhouette of a player," Richardson said. "You've got the player in the NBA logo, the female player in the WNBA logo and the male player in the G league logo. This identity is so anyone can play. Sex doesn't matter. Male, female, old, young, none of that matters. It matters how good of a gamer you are, how good of a basketball gamer you are."

RARE Design started in Hattiesburg in January 1999.

"Here in the South we're storytellers," Richardson said. "It's sort of ingrained in us, it's who we are. And that's what brands are. They're stories that these organizations are telling to their fanbases and this league is no different. To be able to tell that story of the NBA and 2K and taking that love of basketball into this digital gaming space, it's a huge story to be able to tell."

The league released this video to detail what went into the creation of the logo.

