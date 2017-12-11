USM's DuBard School receives international recognition - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM's DuBard School receives international recognition

Posted by Luke Smith, Web Producer
Connect
SOURCE: news.usm.edu SOURCE: news.usm.edu
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi received recognition from the International Multisensory Structured Structured Language Education Council.

The school was only one of four schools in the U.S. recognized for a commitment to student achievement through multisensory structured language education as taught in IMSLEC Accredited Teacher/Therapy Training Courses. 

One method, the DuBard Association Method, has been accredited by IMSLEC since 1998 and is used daily at DuBard to teach students to read, speak and write. Furthermore, The DuBard School serves as the national training site for the method.

“The DuBard School for Language Disorders is honored to be one of IMSLEC’s four recognized schools,” said Missy Schraeder, interim director at the DuBard School. “We work tirelessly to ensure the DuBard Association Method® is implemented with the highest standards at our school, and to train others across the country in multisensory structured language education. Most importantly, we know this methodology gives hope to families and individuals as they receive the gift of oral and written language.”

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Holiday conflict can lead to domestic violence

    Holiday conflict can lead to domestic violence

    Monday, December 11 2017 9:48 PM EST2017-12-12 02:48:24 GMT

    Many say "it's the most wonderful time of the year."  For the Hattiesburg Police Department's Victim's Services Unit, it can also be one of the busiest. Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, who leads the unit, said the police department tends to respond to an increase in domestic-violence-related crimes during the holiday season. "Violence is never okay, not during the holidays or any other time," said Myers-Mitchell. Myers-Mitchell said factors surrounding th...

    More >>

    Many say "it's the most wonderful time of the year."  For the Hattiesburg Police Department's Victim's Services Unit, it can also be one of the busiest. Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell, who leads the unit, said the police department tends to respond to an increase in domestic-violence-related crimes during the holiday season. "Violence is never okay, not during the holidays or any other time," said Myers-Mitchell. Myers-Mitchell said factors surrounding th...

    More >>

  • 3 suspects in custody in 'gang related' triple shooting

    3 suspects in custody in 'gang related' triple shooting

  • Shooting at Hattiesburg apartment complex, suspect sought

    Shooting at Hattiesburg apartment complex, suspect sought

    Monday, December 11 2017 8:31 PM EST2017-12-12 01:31:01 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    Hattiesburg Police said a man who was shot in an apartment Monday afternoon is now sedated in the Intensive Care Unit at Forrest General Hospital.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg Police said a man who was shot in an apartment Monday afternoon is now sedated in the Intensive Care Unit at Forrest General Hospital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly