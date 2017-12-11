USM's DuBard School receives international recognition

The DuBard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi received recognition from the International Multisensory Structured Structured Language Education Council.

The school was only one of four schools in the U.S. recognized for a commitment to student achievement through multisensory structured language education as taught in IMSLEC Accredited Teacher/Therapy Training Courses.

One method, the DuBard Association Method, has been accredited by IMSLEC since 1998 and is used daily at DuBard to teach students to read, speak and write. Furthermore, The DuBard School serves as the national training site for the method.

“The DuBard School for Language Disorders is honored to be one of IMSLEC’s four recognized schools,” said Missy Schraeder, interim director at the DuBard School. “We work tirelessly to ensure the DuBard Association Method® is implemented with the highest standards at our school, and to train others across the country in multisensory structured language education. Most importantly, we know this methodology gives hope to families and individuals as they receive the gift of oral and written language.”

