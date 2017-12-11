Shooting at Hattiesburg apartment complex, suspect sought

Hattiesburg Police said a man who was shot in an apartment Monday afternoon is now sedated in the Intensive Care Unit at Forrest General Hospital.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at Westchester Apartments on US Highway 49 around 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, .

One male suffering from a gunshot wound was carried out of an upstairs apartment with what appeared to be a bandage around his chest or abdomen area.

At the time, Lt. Myers-Mitchell said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. An update around 7 p.m. Monday from officials stated the man was in ICU and sedated.

William James, who was working across the street at the time of the shooting, said he heard a gunshot and saw two people run from the area.

"We was across the road, working when it took place," James said. "We heard the gunshot from across the road."

Due to the proximity to the Southern Miss campus, the university sent out an Eagle Alert around 1:30 p.m. The message was sent through e-mail, text message an posted on Twitter alerting anyone on campus of the search for the suspect. University Police stated there was no immediate threat to campus.

The alert from USM stated a possible suspect was heading east on the Longleaf Trace toward downtown Hattiesburg and "away from campus."

If you have any information, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

